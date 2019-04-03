The Palace left-back will be buoyed by his recent goal against Huddersfield Town, with Roy Hodgson saying he is 'pleased' with the Dutchman.

But however buoyed he may be and however pleased his manager is, Van Aanholt was keen to state in an interview with Premier League Productions that Palace are facing a battle this evening.

He remarked: "Spurs is a top team so they don't need many chances to score goals. It's going to be a hard game and a tough game but we have full confidence if we go there and play our game, we'll see what happens.

"It [January's 2-0 win] was a cup game and I think in that game they were missing loads of players. It's going to be a test for us but I'm looking forward to it."

In spite of his conservative approach to optimism, Van Aanholt did still find time to express his positivity about the Eagles' chances, pointing out both that the unique situation the two teams find themselves in and Tottenham's recent string of losses could go some way to boosting Palace's chances.

All in all though, and returning to a cautious attitude, playing at Spurs' New Stadium tonight probably gives the edge to the hosts, Van Aanholt said.

"We've won two [away league games] on the bounce now so we'll look forward to the third one. It's going to be a tough game but it's a new stadium for them as well so it's their first time on the new pitch. It's going to be a hard game.

"Spurs lost against Liverpool on Saturday so it's a bit of pressure on them I think.

"For us it's a new stadium, we haven't trained there, we don't know the facilities and the pitch. They probably do, they probably trained there yesterday so that's a slight advantage."

With Tottenham wielding a whole host of firepower armed and waiting to challenge Palace's competent back-line, Van Aanholt was then set the unenviable task of picking who from the Spurs line-up is the one to watch.

After an uncharacteristic pause, he decided: "I think [Christian] Eriksen, everything starts from him but that's just me. But it's not just him, the whole team - they've got a good team - and they know how to play football so we have to be ready."

Thankfully for Palace, the likes of Van Aanholt will be ready and waiting.

