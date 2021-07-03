A redesigned mobile app which features a range of new benefits will follow in the coming days, and will be available for fans to use for free.

The new website features:

A complete redesign, which is optimised for use on mobile phones, enabling quicker access to the latest news, fixtures and features

A fresh new look that celebrates our colours and style

One central place to manage your Palace account

Faster and simpler access to buy tickets

A revamped Palace TV section with easier access to browse videos and purchase a relevant subscription or Membership to watch an increased number of live match broadcasts planned for the season ahead - 'casting' is now possible, and a search function is planned

A new and improved match centre for you to follow Palace when you’re not at the games

Member benefits made clear and easily accessible

An enhanced Premium hospitality section to browse

We are also working behind the scenes to enable your match tickets or Season Tickets to be accessible within the new mobile app, to gain entry to Selhurst Park on matchdays.

As we seek to continue making improvements across the site and app, we’d welcome your feedback and support in making sure both are running as well as possible.

New look

The site is designed to match Palace’s proud identity: bold, eye-catching and unmistakably Palace.

You’ll notice touches on all pages that mirror the club’s image and history, including the sash design.

Improved match centre

Our new match centre brings you up-to-the-minute stats, team news and audio commentary and is the go-to place for all match-related news and video.

You’ll be able to vote on live polls and find all the pre-match build-up and post-match reaction in one place in one central place.

Palace TV, in your pocket

Our enhanced Palace TV section has been redesigned to ensure everything you want to watch is available at the click of a button - with a search function to follow shortly.

And with even more live pre-season and Academy match broadcasts planned in the coming weeks and months, we’ve made it easier than ever for you to access our regular live matches.

You can now also 'cast' videos to your smart TV using 'Airplay' on iOS devices, and Chromecast if you are using Google Chrome browser.