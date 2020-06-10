Crystal Palace Football Club is proud to have launched 90+7, an innovative digital magazine which shares the most in-depth and exclusive written features about Palace – and you can read its first edition today.

What is it?

90+7 has been created for supporters to enjoy some of the club’s most premium content in a mobile optimised, stylish format both at home and on the go – publishing the inside features you won’t find anywhere else.

It's a digital-only magazine that we're hoping to produce once every quarter to bring you the most engaging and insightful reads on Crystal Palace.

Why now?

90+7 launched following the week Crystal Palace celebrated 10 years since the CPFC 2010 consortium agreed a deal in principle to buy the club, and marks the occasion by paying homage to the time through its name: our historic survival being confirmed in the 90+7th-minute against Sheffield Wednesday.

📖 90+7 📖



Introducing our brand new digital magazine for in-depth and exclusive written features, optimised for mobile viewing.



90+7 is available to Gold, Junior Gold and International Members as part of their package and to all other supporters for just £1.49.#CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) June 8, 2020

What's inside?

In this edition, we have plenty of stories you cannot find elsewhere, from Steve Kember, Aaron Wilbraham and Neil Danns.

Kember has written the blockbuster account of his rollercoaster life as a coach and manager from 1981 up to his sacking in 2003 – just years after receiving a ‘job for life’ pledge. He reveals the inside story from behind the scenes during one of the club’s most turbulent periods.

Aaron Wilbraham’s Palace career may have been short, but his life in football has been anything but. In an exclusive feature, he reveals his key to longevity, why they call him ‘Peter Pan’ and how Kevin Phillips inspired him at Palace with a birthday cake and some sarcastic advice.

Finally, we caught up with Neil Danns in April and published his interview in full on cpfc.co.uk. In 90+7, find out the quotes we didn’t share on why the winger got himself sent off just one match before Survival Sunday – and how he was antagonised into making the rash mistake.

We've also got one-time Academy hopeful Moses Swaibu's gripping and gritty story for those who missed it.

How can I read it?

Anyone can read 90+7's inaugural edition for just £1.49 by clicking here. All you need is a Palace Account, by logging in to your existing one or by registering, which takes just a matter of minutes.

Once signed-in to your account, all you have to do is click 'Buy' and enter your payment details - or just use Apple Pay!

Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, 90+7 is available to you for free as part of your Membership package. Just log-in to your Palace Account and start reading!

