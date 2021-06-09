Within hours of airing, hundreds of you started sharing your reactions to the five-part series focusing on Palace's remarkable story from 2010-13.

A few of you even burned the midnight oil and watched through the small hours of the morning, with some fans enjoying as the background to a late-night shift, some watching overseas and others committing to the cause simply to finish first.

When Eagles Dare also received positive reviews online, with its 'fascinating perspective' and 'genuinely enjoyable' storytelling praised and one saying the documentary is "clearly a series born from the love of Palace."

In a complimentary review, fanzine Five Year Plan wrote:

"This documentary is a love letter. Not just to the Palace team of 2012/2013, but to the people and the moments that make these stories so compelling. To the fans, the players and the club that sits at the heart of a South London community. Our community. Our Palace."

Similarly, PA Media and Express Sport reporters George Sessions and Sam Smith said:

Happy #WhenEaglesDare Day 🦅 It really is wonderful viewing. An emotional series which has many light and funny moments, well put together with retrospective interviews that tell the story brilliantly. One for all fans but particularly poignant for Crystal Palace supporters #cpfc — George Sessions (@GeorgeSessions) June 4, 2021

I have spent the last 10 days watching, re-watching, reminiscing and often getting emotional while watching When Eagles Dare - launching on 4/6.



It's fantastic, and touches on the human stories that sports documentaries often fail to do.



Review:https://t.co/wwxK8Jrwqp #CPFC — Sam Smith (@SamSmiths_) May 29, 2021

Once the series went live, fans got stuck in. Perhaps most notable was Yannick Bolasie, who not only features in When Eagles Dare, but was gripped while watching it, too.

When Eagles 🦅 Dare @CPFC ❤️💙



Had to watch this with my mumzyyy ❤️🤩 pic.twitter.com/HTnNS30EAk — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) June 3, 2021

Yeah, he really enjoyed it.

Other supporters shared their excitement and enjoyment, with a few reactions selected below:

When Eagles Dare was superb



Crystal Palace are a very special club made up of very special people ❤️💙 — Benj (@Beniesta_) June 4, 2021

Getting on a train to Brighton. No better time to start...#WhenEaglesDare pic.twitter.com/bpDAXMQSDL — Mark Coughlan (@coffers83) June 4, 2021

Just finished when eagles dare its probably one of the best things I've ever watched — Luke 🇨🇺🇳🇬 (@luke_CPFC123) June 4, 2021

Got up at 4am to sneak a couple of episodes in before the kids wake up. At least it is the weekend here #cpfc — Oisin (@OisinDubai) June 3, 2021

Is it possible to have goosebumps for 50 minutes straight? https://t.co/NELkopfQJe — amesy (@cpfcames) June 3, 2021

Finally, a word from the Palace figures most closely involved in bringing When Eagles Dare to our screens: Sean Webb, Chris Grierson and James Woodroof:

The emotions of seeing the reactions to this today are insane... As a Palace fan, to have made this... it’s very hard to put into words this feeling.



Now I just hope the reactions to the series match the trailer hype! @primevideosport @CPFC https://t.co/DKePQvz9Zo — seanwebb13 (@seanwebb13) May 17, 2021

Can't wait for you all to see it 😁 🦅 https://t.co/NyxEcL2wW8 — Chris Grierson (@chrisgrierson) May 17, 2021

You can now watch the #cpfc docuseries



Hope you enjoy it as much as we did making it https://t.co/H5O5uqJJ2R — JBFW (@jbfwoodroof) June 4, 2021

