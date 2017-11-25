Mark Hughes side come into the game on the back of picking up a point on the road at Brighton on Monday evening whilst the Eagles will be looking to extend their unbeaten run at home.

Below is a list of places broadcasting the game around the world:

Argentina - DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia - Optus Sport

Brazil - Watch ESPN Brasil

Canada - Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet East,Sportsnet West

China – Ssports Live, QQ Sports Live, BesTV, PPTV Sport China

Dominican Republic - SKY Planeta Fútbol, Sky HD

Egypt - beIN SPORTS CONNECT Arabia, beIN Sports Arabia 1 HD

Hong Kong - LeTV Sports Hong Kong

India - Hotstar

Jamaica - Flow Sports App

Japan - SportsNavi Live

Jordan - beIN SPORTS CONNECT Arabia, beIN Sports Arabia 1 HD

Mauritius - SuperSport 6 Africa

Mexico - Sky HD, SKY Planeta Fútbol

Morocco - beIN SPORTS CONNECT Arabia, beIN Sports Arabia 1 HD

New Zealand - beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Poland - Canal+ Sport Online

Saudi Arabia – beIN SPORTS CONNECT Arabia, beIN Sports Arabia 1 HD

Singapore - mio Stadium 106

Thailand - beIN Sports Connect Thailand

Tunisia - beIN Sports Arabia 1 HD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Arabia

Turkey - beIN SPORTS MAX 1, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Digiturk Play

United Arab Emirates – beIN SPORTS CONNECT Arabia, beIN Sports Arabia 1 HD

United States - NBC Sports Gold

Uruguay - DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

Check out our full TV Guide for where the game is being shown around the world.