Below we list the countries that are showing the game live across the globe, 3pm GMT, so you can give the lads your support.
Australia - Optus Sport
Brazil - Watch ESPN Brasil
China – QQ Sports Live, Ssports Live, PPTV Sport China, BesTV
Dominican Republic – Sky HD, SKY Planeta Fútbol
Egypt - beIN SPORTS CONNECT Arabia
Hong Kong - LeTV Sports Hong Kong
India - Hotstar
Jamaica - Flow Sports App
Japan - SportsNavi Live
Jordan - beIN SPORTS CONNECT Arabia
Mexico - Sky HD, SKY Planeta Fútbol
Morocco - beIN Sports Arabia 7 HD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Arabia
New Zealand - beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Poland - Canal+ Sport Online
Saudi Arabia – beIN SPORTS CONNECT Arabia
Singapore - mio Stadium 107
Thailand - beIN Sports Connect Thailand
Tunisia - beIN SPORTS CONNECT Arabia
Turkey - Digiturk Play
United Arab Emirates – beIN SPORTS CONNECT Arabia
United States - NBC Sports Gold
Check out our full TV Guide for where the game is being shown around the world.