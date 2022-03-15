The challenge, in which two junior supporters from each team take on Pete the Eagle from 12 yards, has been suspended for two years, but returned with a bang with help from Singh, who visited Selhurst as part of his ambassadorial role for the Premier League.
Inbetween two engaging halves of football when Crystal Palace hosted Manchester City, supporters inside Selhurst Park were treated to an equally entertaining display at half-time when Ranveer Singh helped the Half-Time Challenge return.
But who is Ranveer Singh?
Singh is a hugely popular figure in India, where he was born in 1985.
He began acting in 2010, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his lead role in romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat.
Singh continued to earn acclaim for his roles in hugely successful Indian films, featuring in 19 so far, with three currently in production. He now holds a following of 38.8m on Instagram alone.
The 36-year-old took on an ambassadorial role with the Premier League in December 2017, helping to promote the Premier League to fans in India and across the globe.
In this role he has visited several stadiums recently, and headed to Selhurst Park after trips to the Emirates, Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, saying of SE25: "I love, love being here. The culture, the tradition, the history. This is a completely different charm, a different vibe. I'm honoured and privileged to be here."
Singh was then invited to follow four young fans in the Half-Time Challenge (above) and, removing his boots to prevent "slipping and falling on my head," slammed into the net.
"Hug it out, baby," he told Pete the Eagle. "Hug it out."