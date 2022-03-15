But who is Ranveer Singh?

Singh is a hugely popular figure in India, where he was born in 1985.

He began acting in 2010, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his lead role in romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat.

Singh continued to earn acclaim for his roles in hugely successful Indian films, featuring in 19 so far, with three currently in production. He now holds a following of 38.8m on Instagram alone.