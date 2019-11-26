One lucky winner will be selected to win up to £100 worth of Palace products from the online club shop Wish List!
All you have to do is go to the online Club Shop and add up to £100 worth of products to your wish list before 4pm on Thursday 28th November to enter! You’ll need to have a free Palace Account. Haven’t got one? Create one easily here!
How to enter
- Go to shop.cpfc.co.uk
- Login or create your FREE Palace Account
- Find the products you love and click ‘Add to wish list’
- To view your wish list, click the heart icon on the top right of the page
- For an extra chance to win, screenshot your Wish List and send it to us on Twitter, remembering to tag @CPFCShop!
- We’ll select one lucky winner on Friday, 29th November.