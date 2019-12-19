The pair watched as youngsters performed various dances on stage and then partook in a Q&A session where they offered advice to the children questioning them.

Zaha told one: "You need to keep your body healthy, work out every day through football and through dancing."

Butler added: "Just keep running around the playground, having fun. You won't even realise you're exercising and staying fit and healthy."

Pamper, Indulge, Give is an organisation that hosts exciting events for local charities - putting on pampering days and holding activities for local youngsters.

