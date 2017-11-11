The visitors only needed a point in their last group game to finish top of Group C ahead of the Ivorians, who had to win the contest.

First half goals from defenders Nabil Dirar and Medhi Benatia were enough to see Morocco qualify at the Stade Felix Houpouet-Boigny in Abidjan to take their place at the finals for the first time in two decades.

Against the run of play Morocco took the lead on 25 minutes as Dirar's cross found its way inside the right hand post of goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo, without any of the players in the box managing to get a touch before it hit the back of the net.

Just five minutes later and the advantage was increased as Benatia got ahead of his man to meet a Gbamin corner and his half-volley from close range sealed the win.