Zaha discussed his own personal development as a player in recent campaigns and revealed an aim he set himself at the beginning of the season.

"I set myself a goal to get at least 10 goals; I was so annoyed with myself after the Huddersfield (Town) game because I had two chances, two one-on-ones but I just snuffed them but I still feel like I can get my 10 goals.

"All in all, I am happy with my season but from a personal aspect, I feel like I could’ve done a little bit better but that’s just me being hard on myself.

"I feel like my decision-making is improving slowly. Bit by bit I am learning what I am good at, what I am bad at and what I need to improve; I feel like every season, over the last three seasons, I have made a massive improvement. I am learning when to run with it, when to not run with it, when to pass it.

"The last thing I need to know is when to shoot because I don’t feel like I shoot enough, so that is the last piece of the puzzle I need to add."

If the Ivory Coast international manages to hit his personal target it will make it the forward's most prolific season in the top flight of English football, bettering 2017/18's total of nine goals in the league for the Eagles.

Looking away from any individual aspirations he may have, despite the fact being on penalty duty would help with any goal tally targets, the 26-year-old was amusingly complimentary about his captain Luka Milivojević: "Oh my days, do you know how often I get asked: ‘Why don’t you take penalties?’ How do I tell the guy who scores every single one that I am going to take this one?! I’ve got no chance.

"Fair enough mate, I’ll just get kicked and you take the penalties! I don’t know how he does it but he is Mr Reliable. He has earnt the right to take the penalties.

"I’m practicing but I am nowhere near being as cool as he is, because some of the penalties he has taken, the whole team is depending on him scoring that penalty; I don’t know if I have got ice in my veins to take that penalty."

