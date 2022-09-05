This year, you'll have the chance to throw a unique party at a Premier League football stadium in the heart of south London, as Selhurst Park's variety of lounges open their doors for Christmas 2022.

And with the winter break putting top-flight football on ice for six weeks, for the first year you'll be able to host your event any day of the week – Friday and Saturday evenings included.

We have private parties, festive lunches, or shared parties for smaller groups to enjoy. Whichever you choose, you can personalise your event with live entertainment, additional food and drink packages, and room decorations.

And at a stadium famous for its celebrations, and easily accessible by public transport and road, you'll be hosting an event to remember at a location impossible to beat.

Find out more below.