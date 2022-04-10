Please note:
- Tokens are non-refundable.
- The event will be cashless.
- There will be no parking, so please plan accordingly. The nearest stations to Selhurst Park are Norwood Junction, Selhurst and Thornton Heath. Click here for travel advice.
- We advise supporters to print their tickets in advance.
- Please be prepared to show proof of age.
Food and drink vouchers
You can buy food or drink vouchers at the beer voucher kiosks on the Upper and Lower Holmesdale Concourses. Vouchers are £2.50 each, with all beers and ciders listed in the programme priced at £5 per pint or £2.50 per half-pint. Vouchers are non-transferable.
Smoking area
There is a designated smoking area at the corner of the Arthur Wait and Holmesdale Stand, and within the turnstile entrance of E3 in the Holmesdale Stand. Smoking is not permitted in any other part of the stadium. Exits will be at designated points throughout the Lower and Upper Holmesdale concourse.
Please drink responsibly
Please be respectful of the surrounding residential area when you leave.
For more information, check out the brochure here.
www.drinkaware.co.uk
Beers
|Brewery
|Beer
|Location
|Style
|ABV
|Abbeydale
|Arson
|Sheffield
|Pale
|4.4%
|Anspach & Hobday
|ESB
|Croydon
|Bitter
|5.5%
|Anspach & Hobday
|Pale
|Croydon
|Bitter
|4.5%
|Arbor
|Blue Sky Drinking
|Bristol
|Bitter
|4.4%
|Atom
|Tidal Forces
|Hull
|IPA
|4.5%
|Bath
|Cheshire Cat
|Bath
|Pale
|4.0%
|Bear Town
|Literate
|Congleton
|IPA
|4.5%
|Bear Town
|Bluebeary
|Congleton
|Pale
|4.0%
|Bedlam
|Benchmark
|Lewes
|Bitter
|4.0%
|Bedlam
|SMaSH
|Lewes
|Pale
|4.4%
|Big Hug
|Juicy
|Various
|Pale
|4.0%
|Big Hug
|Pave the Way
|Various
|Pale
|4.6%
|Brewsters
|Dragon Porter
|Grantham
|Porter/Stout
|4.9%
|Brockley
|Red Ale
|Brockley
|Red
|4.8%
|Brockley
|Spring IPA
|Brockley
|IPA
|4.5%
|Bruha
|English Bitter
|Eye
|Bitter
|4.0%
|By The Horns
|Kokomo
|Summerstown
|Pale
|4.8%
|Castle Rock
|Preservation
|Nottingham
|Red
|4.4%
|Castle Rock
|Screech Owl
|Nottingham
|IPA
|5.5%
|Cellarhead Brewing
|Hop Project
|Wadhurst
|IPA
|4.8%
|Cellarhead Brewing
|Session Pale
|Wadhurst
|Pale
|3.8%
|Charnwood
|Salvation
|Loughborough
|Pale
|3.8%
|Clarkshaws
|Bunny Hop
|Brixton
|Pale
|3.9%
|Clarkshaws
|Hellhound
|Brixton
|IPA
|5.5%
|Clearwater
|Real Smiler
|Bideford
|Pale
|3.7%
|Cronx
|Cronx Lager
|Croydon
|Lager
|4.2%
|Cronx
|Entire
|Croydon
|Porter/Stout
|5.2%
|Cronx
|Koop Island
|Croydon
|Pale
|4.0%
|Cronx
|Kotchin
|Croydon
|Pale
|3.9%
|Cronx
|Nektar
|Croydon
|Pale
|4.5%
|Cronx
|Pop Up!
|Croydon
|IPA
|5.0%
|Disruption
|Chaos more Chaos
|Ascot
|NEPA
|5.0%
|Drop Project
|TBC
|Mitcham
|TBC
|TBC
|East London Brewery
|Foundation
|Leyton
|Bitter
|4.2%
|East London Brewery
|Jamboree
|Leyton
|Pale
|4.8%
|Firebird
|Parody Session
|Horsham
|IPA
|4.5%
|Fyne Ales
|Jarl
|Cairndow
|Pale
|3.8%
|Green Duck
|Murder She Oat
|Stourbridge
|Porter/Stout
|5.2%
|Hammerton
|N1
|Islington
|Pale
|4.1%
|Hammerton
|N7
|Islington
|IPA
|5.2%
|Hopback
|Summer Lightning
|Salisbury
|Pale
|5.0%
|Howling Hops
|Tropical Deluxe
|Hackney
|Pale
|3.8%
|Ilkley
|Joshua Jane
|Ilkley
|Bitter
|3.7%
|Ilkley
|Mary Jane
|Ilkley
|Pale
|3.5%
|Kelham Island
|Kelham Best
|Sheffield
|Bitter
|3.8%
|Kelham Island
|Pale Rider
|Sheffield
|Pale
|5.2%
|Lincoln Ales
|Imperial Ale
|Lincoln
|Bitter
|3.8%
|London Beer Lab
|Session IPA
|Brixton
|IPA
|4.2%
|London Beer Lab
|Tip Top Citra
|Brixton
|Pale
|5.0%
|Lords
|Headcleaner
|Huddersfield
|Porter/Stout
|3.9%
|Lords
|Loading Rage
|Huddersfield
|IPA
|4.0%
|Milestone
|Lion's Pride
|Lincolnshire
|Bitter
|3.8%
|Milestone
|New World Pale
|Lincolnshire
|Pale
|3.9%
|Milestone
|Rich Ruby
|Lincolnshire
|Bitter
|4.5%
|Mr Grundy
|Blighty
|Derby
|Mild
|4.5%
|Navigation
|Rebel
|Nottingham
|Pale
|4.2%
|Nene Valley
|Mild High Club
|Peterborough
|Mild
|3.3%
|North Riding
|Rum & Raisin Dark Mild
|Scarborough
|Mild
|4.3%
|Oakham
|Citra
|Peterborough
|Pale
|4.2%
|One Mile End
|Juicy 4pm
|Whitechapel
|NEPA
|4.9%
|One Mile End
|Mango Pale
|Whitechapel
|NEPA
|5.0%
|Orkney
|Wavebreaker
|Stromness
|Pale
|4.3%
|Ossett
|Classic Twist
|Ossett
|Bitter
|4.0%
|Ossett
|White Rat
|Ossett
|Pale
|4.0%
|Pennine
|Party at the Palace
|Bedale
|Pale
|4.3%
|Pennine
|Summer Time
|Bedale
|Pale
|3.6%
|Pheasantry
|Best Bitter
|Newark
|Bitter
|3.8%
|Pheasantry
|Dancing Dragonfly
|Newark
|Pale
|5.0%
|Portobello
|Lovely Jubbly
|North Kensington
|TBC
|4.2%
|Pretty Decent Beer Co
|Lager
|Wanstead
|Lager
|TBC
|Pretty Decent Beer Co
|Pale
|Wanstead
|Pale
|TBC
|Redemption
|Big Chief
|Tottenham
|IPA
|5.5%
|Redemption
|Hazy Pale
|Tottenham
|Pale
|4.5%
|Roosters
|Into The Surf
|Knaresborough
|Pale
|4.5%
|Salopian
|Darwins Origin
|Shrewsbury
|Bitter
|4.3%
|Salopian
|Lemon Dream
|Shrewsbury
|Pale
|4.5%
|Sambrooks
|Junction
|Battersea
|Bitter
|4.5%
|Sambrooks
|Session IPA
|Battersea
|IPA
|4.0%
|Signal
|TBC
|Croydon
|TBC
|TBC
|Signature
|Backstage
|Walthamstow
|IPA
|5.6%
|Signature
|Roadie
|Walthamstow
|IPA
|4.3%
|Southey
|Best Bitter
|Penge
|Bitter
|4.5%
|Southey
|Gold
|Penge
|Pale
|4.2%
|Thornbridge
|Brother Rabbit
|Bakewell
|Pale
|4.0%
|Thornbridge
|Jaipur
|Bakewell
|IPA
|5.9%
|Tiny Rebel
|93 Til Infinity
|Newport
|IPA
|4.5%
|Tiny Rebel
|Press Start
|Newport
|Porter/Stout
|4.3%
|Tiny Rebel
|Supersonic
|Newport
|Pale
|4.0%
|Titanic
|Plum porter
|Stoke-on-Trent
|Porter/Stout
|4.9%
|Titsey
|Gower
|Warlingham
|Bitter
|4.0%
|Titsey
|Leveson Buck
|Warlingham
|IPA
|3.7%
|Twickenham
|RRIPA
|Twickenham
|IPA
|4.5%
|Twickenham
|Spring Ale
|Twickenham
|IPA
|4.5%
|Twisted Wheel
|Come & Go
|Warrington
|Pale
|5.2%
|Vocation
|Bread & Butter
|Hebden Bridge
|Pale
|3.9%
|Volden
|Pale
|TBC
|Pale
|4.6%
|Volden
|Session
|TBC
|Bitter
|3.8%
|Wildcard
|Beer
|Walthamstow
|Pale
|4.3%
|Wildcard
|Pale
|Walthamstow
|Bitter
|4.2%
|Windsor & Eton
|Castle Hill
|Windsor
|Pale
|5.0%
|Windsor & Eton
|Windsor Knot
|Windsor
|Pale
|4.0%
|Wolf Brewery
|City of Cambridge Boathouse Bitter
|Norfolk
|Bitter
|3.7%
|Wolf Brewery
|Edith Cavell
|Norfolk
|Pale
|3.7%
|Wolf Brewery
|Golden Jackal
|Norfolk
|Pale
|3.7%
|Wolf Brewery
|Lavender Honey
|Norfolk
|Pale
|3.8%
|Wolf Brewery
|Palace Ale
|Norfolk
|Pale
|4.2%
|Wolf Brewery
|Wolf Ale
|Norfolk
|Bitter
|3.9%
|Wolf Brewery
|Wolf in Sheep's Clothing
|Norfolk
|Mild
|3.7%
Food menu
- Jerk Chicken Burger/Wrap - £5.00
- Lamb & Beef Kofte Wrap - £5.00
- Halloumi Wrap - £5.00
- Chicken Curry Loaded Chip - £5.50
- Pulled Pork Loaded Chips - £6.50
- Vegan Jackfruit Loaded Chips - £6.50
- Pie, Mash & Gravy - £6.50
- 12” Margarita Pizza - £8.00
- 12” Pepperoni Pizza - £9.00
- 12” Vegan Pizza - £8.50
- Cheese Burger - £5.50
- Cheese & Bacon Burger £6.50
- Vegan Burger - £5.50
- Sausage Rolls - £3.50
- Chips - £2.50
- Curry Sauce - £1.00
- Soft Drinks - £2.00
- Water - £1.50
- Hot Drinks – £2.00