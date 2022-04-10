Please note:

Tokens are non-refundable. The event will be cashless. There will be no parking, so please plan accordingly. The nearest stations to Selhurst Park are Norwood Junction, Selhurst and Thornton Heath. Click here for travel advice. We advise supporters to print their tickets in advance. Please be prepared to show proof of age.

Food and drink vouchers

You can buy food or drink vouchers at the beer voucher kiosks on the Upper and Lower Holmesdale Concourses. Vouchers are £2.50 each, with all beers and ciders listed in the programme priced at £5 per pint or £2.50 per half-pint. Vouchers are non-transferable.

Smoking area

There is a designated smoking area at the corner of the Arthur Wait and Holmesdale Stand, and within the turnstile entrance of E3 in the Holmesdale Stand. Smoking is not permitted in any other part of the stadium. Exits will be at designated points throughout the Lower and Upper Holmesdale concourse.

Please drink responsibly

Please be respectful of the surrounding residential area when you leave.

For more information, check out the brochure here.

www.drinkaware.co.uk

Beers

Brewery Beer Location Style ABV Abbeydale Arson Sheffield Pale 4.4% Anspach & Hobday ESB Croydon Bitter 5.5% Anspach & Hobday Pale Croydon Bitter 4.5% Arbor Blue Sky Drinking Bristol Bitter 4.4% Atom Tidal Forces Hull IPA 4.5% Bath Cheshire Cat Bath Pale 4.0% Bear Town Literate Congleton IPA 4.5% Bear Town Bluebeary Congleton Pale 4.0% Bedlam Benchmark Lewes Bitter 4.0% Bedlam SMaSH Lewes Pale 4.4% Big Hug Juicy Various Pale 4.0% Big Hug Pave the Way Various Pale 4.6% Brewsters Dragon Porter Grantham Porter/Stout 4.9% Brockley Red Ale Brockley Red 4.8% Brockley Spring IPA Brockley IPA 4.5% Bruha English Bitter Eye Bitter 4.0% By The Horns Kokomo Summerstown Pale 4.8% Castle Rock Preservation Nottingham Red 4.4% Castle Rock Screech Owl Nottingham IPA 5.5% Cellarhead Brewing Hop Project Wadhurst IPA 4.8% Cellarhead Brewing Session Pale Wadhurst Pale 3.8% Charnwood Salvation Loughborough Pale 3.8% Clarkshaws Bunny Hop Brixton Pale 3.9% Clarkshaws Hellhound Brixton IPA 5.5% Clearwater Real Smiler Bideford Pale 3.7% Cronx Cronx Lager Croydon Lager 4.2% Cronx Entire Croydon Porter/Stout 5.2% Cronx Koop Island Croydon Pale 4.0% Cronx Kotchin Croydon Pale 3.9% Cronx Nektar Croydon Pale 4.5% Cronx Pop Up! Croydon IPA 5.0% Disruption Chaos more Chaos Ascot NEPA 5.0% Drop Project TBC Mitcham TBC TBC East London Brewery Foundation Leyton Bitter 4.2% East London Brewery Jamboree Leyton Pale 4.8% Firebird Parody Session Horsham IPA 4.5% Fyne Ales Jarl Cairndow Pale 3.8% Green Duck Murder She Oat Stourbridge Porter/Stout 5.2% Hammerton N1 Islington Pale 4.1% Hammerton N7 Islington IPA 5.2% Hopback Summer Lightning Salisbury Pale 5.0% Howling Hops Tropical Deluxe Hackney Pale 3.8% Ilkley Joshua Jane Ilkley Bitter 3.7% Ilkley Mary Jane Ilkley Pale 3.5% Kelham Island Kelham Best Sheffield Bitter 3.8% Kelham Island Pale Rider Sheffield Pale 5.2% Lincoln Ales Imperial Ale Lincoln Bitter 3.8% London Beer Lab Session IPA Brixton IPA 4.2% London Beer Lab Tip Top Citra Brixton Pale 5.0% Lords Headcleaner Huddersfield Porter/Stout 3.9% Lords Loading Rage Huddersfield IPA 4.0% Milestone Lion's Pride Lincolnshire Bitter 3.8% Milestone New World Pale Lincolnshire Pale 3.9% Milestone Rich Ruby Lincolnshire Bitter 4.5% Mr Grundy Blighty Derby Mild 4.5% Navigation Rebel Nottingham Pale 4.2% Nene Valley Mild High Club Peterborough Mild 3.3% North Riding Rum & Raisin Dark Mild Scarborough Mild 4.3% Oakham Citra Peterborough Pale 4.2% One Mile End Juicy 4pm Whitechapel NEPA 4.9% One Mile End Mango Pale Whitechapel NEPA 5.0% Orkney Wavebreaker Stromness Pale 4.3% Ossett Classic Twist Ossett Bitter 4.0% Ossett White Rat Ossett Pale 4.0% Pennine Party at the Palace Bedale Pale 4.3% Pennine Summer Time Bedale Pale 3.6% Pheasantry Best Bitter Newark Bitter 3.8% Pheasantry Dancing Dragonfly Newark Pale 5.0% Portobello Lovely Jubbly North Kensington TBC 4.2% Pretty Decent Beer Co Lager Wanstead Lager TBC Pretty Decent Beer Co Pale Wanstead Pale TBC Redemption Big Chief Tottenham IPA 5.5% Redemption Hazy Pale Tottenham Pale 4.5% Roosters Into The Surf Knaresborough Pale 4.5% Salopian Darwins Origin Shrewsbury Bitter 4.3% Salopian Lemon Dream Shrewsbury Pale 4.5% Sambrooks Junction Battersea Bitter 4.5% Sambrooks Session IPA Battersea IPA 4.0% Signal TBC Croydon TBC TBC Signature Backstage Walthamstow IPA 5.6% Signature Roadie Walthamstow IPA 4.3% Southey Best Bitter Penge Bitter 4.5% Southey Gold Penge Pale 4.2% Thornbridge Brother Rabbit Bakewell Pale 4.0% Thornbridge Jaipur Bakewell IPA 5.9% Tiny Rebel 93 Til Infinity Newport IPA 4.5% Tiny Rebel Press Start Newport Porter/Stout 4.3% Tiny Rebel Supersonic Newport Pale 4.0% Titanic Plum porter Stoke-on-Trent Porter/Stout 4.9% Titsey Gower Warlingham Bitter 4.0% Titsey Leveson Buck Warlingham IPA 3.7% Twickenham RRIPA Twickenham IPA 4.5% Twickenham Spring Ale Twickenham IPA 4.5% Twisted Wheel Come & Go Warrington Pale 5.2% Vocation Bread & Butter Hebden Bridge Pale 3.9% Volden Pale TBC Pale 4.6% Volden Session TBC Bitter 3.8% Wildcard Beer Walthamstow Pale 4.3% Wildcard Pale Walthamstow Bitter 4.2% Windsor & Eton Castle Hill Windsor Pale 5.0% Windsor & Eton Windsor Knot Windsor Pale 4.0% Wolf Brewery City of Cambridge Boathouse Bitter Norfolk Bitter 3.7% Wolf Brewery Edith Cavell Norfolk Pale 3.7% Wolf Brewery Golden Jackal Norfolk Pale 3.7% Wolf Brewery Lavender Honey Norfolk Pale 3.8% Wolf Brewery Palace Ale Norfolk Pale 4.2% Wolf Brewery Wolf Ale Norfolk Bitter 3.9% Wolf Brewery Wolf in Sheep's Clothing Norfolk Mild 3.7%

