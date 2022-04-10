Along with a huge range of food, enough choices of beer and cider for any taste and the FA Cup final on the big screen, the Beer Festival is set to be another huge success.

Plus, we have Patrick Vieira heading down to open the event after his open training session in the morning and brewer, actor and Palace fan Neil Morrissey on hand.

Before the big day, find out who's performing when below.

Holmesdale Lower

Jake Oakshott, 12.30-13:30

Jake is bringing his quality vocals to the Beer Festiva. He specialises in swing and pop but will also perform other genres in the first set on the Holmesdale Lower.

South London Jazz Orchestra, 14:30-16:30

The South London Jazz Orchestra is a diverse group of talented musicians, sharing a love of big band jazz with the community. They operate as part of the charity South London Community Music and are a firm favourite at the Beer Festival.

Eve Lesedi, 17:30-18:30

Eve will be first up on the Holmesdale Upper at this event. The saxophonist, flautist, vocalist and songwriter brings a breadth of experience in a range of genres, including classical, jazz, funk, soul and blues.