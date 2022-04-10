Throughout the day we'll have live music played across the Holmesdale, from big band to soul and from jazz to rock.
As the Crystal Palace Beer Festival returns for its 10th edition, we have again opened Selhurst's doors to some fine local artists.
Along with a huge range of food, enough choices of beer and cider for any taste and the FA Cup final on the big screen, the Beer Festival is set to be another huge success.
Plus, we have Patrick Vieira heading down to open the event after his open training session in the morning and brewer, actor and Palace fan Neil Morrissey on hand.
Before the big day, find out who's performing when below.
Holmesdale Lower
Jake Oakshott, 12.30-13:30
Jake is bringing his quality vocals to the Beer Festiva. He specialises in swing and pop but will also perform other genres in the first set on the Holmesdale Lower.
South London Jazz Orchestra, 14:30-16:30
The South London Jazz Orchestra is a diverse group of talented musicians, sharing a love of big band jazz with the community. They operate as part of the charity South London Community Music and are a firm favourite at the Beer Festival.
Eve Lesedi, 17:30-18:30
Eve will be first up on the Holmesdale Upper at this event. The saxophonist, flautist, vocalist and songwriter brings a breadth of experience in a range of genres, including classical, jazz, funk, soul and blues.
Holmesdale Upper
James Dyer, 12-13:00
Making his first appearance at the festival is solo vocalist James Dyer, who will be covering a variety of genres. With great reviews, James is sure to be a popular act.
Wayne Woodward, 14:00-15:00
Wayne returns to the club’s Beer Festival as the dynamic, vibrant singer songwriter remembered for his performances on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016. The Palace fan performed at the Beer Festival in 2019, and was popular with attendees.
Luke Lovett, 16:00-17:00
Singer/guitarist Luke is sure to get you singing along with the repertoire of hits he's bringing to the Holmesdale Upper as the former session singer to Craig David makes his debut at the Beer Festival.
Red and Blue Bar
Dynamix Disco, 12-14:45
Dynamix Disco will be playing hits from over the years to cover all tastes as those in the Red and Blue Bar get in the party mood to celebrate the 10th annual Beer Festival.
Mahogany Soulz, 15:15-17:15
Mahogany Soulz return for the popular afternoon slot in the Red and Blue Bar and will be sure to get you moving with the sounds of blues, funk, jazz and soul.