Robson-Kanu, more commonly known as 'Hal' to supporters, will address guests at Selhurst Park on September 6th, discussing his career and current business, the Tumeric Co.

The forward made his name as a long-serving frontman with Reading, bagging 30 goals across eight years. He made his Royals debut under former Palace manager Steve Coppell and soon his performances in the Championship earned him his first senior Wales cap.

Robson-Kanu went on to feature in the Red Dragons' run to the 2016 Euro semi-finals and bagged a Puskas Award-nominated goal in the quarter-final.