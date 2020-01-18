On Thursday 13th February one of the UK’s former leading sports journalists, Neil Ashton, who now runs his own media, brand and image consultancy with clients including Manchester United, joins us for the next Business Club lunch.

The lifelong Palace fan will give an insight into the ups and downs of the footballing industry, life in front of the Sky Sports cameras and of course his best memories from Selhurst Park.

The event will run from 11:30am until 3:30pm, with a divine three-course lunch - designed by Michelin Star-experienced chef, Julien Maisonneuve - served alongside a selection of Palace wines, all included in the price.

The sophisticated four-hour event, spilt across Selhurst Park’s Speroni’s Restaurant and the Wright & Bright bar, is the perfect event for colleagues and clients and will give all attendees the chance to network amongst like-minded business professionals in a premium environment.

Previous MyPeople Business Club lunch events sold out quickly, with former England cricketer Matthew Hoggard MBE and a trio of rugby players – Simon Shaw MBE, Will Fraser and Charlie Hodgson – engaging attendees with stories from their careers as well explaining what it takes to thrive at the highest level, so be sure to act fast if you’d like to be there on Thursday 13th February.

Ticket Prices

Individual: £55+VAT

Table of 10: £500+VAT

Click here to buy your tickets now.

For more information and to book your place, please contact our Events Manager Holly Britton via email events@cpfc.co.uk or call 0208 768 6013. Alternatively, you can book online at tickets.cpfc.co.uk.