The Crystal Palace Golf Day returns this year on Thursday, 3rd September and is set to be another memorable afternoon of competing with Palace legends at the stunning 27-hole Fairleigh Golf Club in Warlingham.

You can tee off with some of the most famous names from Palace's history - with regular attendees of this event including Steve Coppell, Andrew Johnson and Jim Cannon - and enjoy a full day of championship golf alongside first-class hospitality.

Located in Warlingham, just south of Croydon, Farleigh Golf Club features a championship 18-hole course, award-winning dining and 350 acres of tranquil, rolling greens. Designed by Ryder Cup legend John Jacobs and the current host to the PGA Fourball Championship, Farleigh is the ideal backdrop for professional events and, of course, the 2020 Crystal Palace Golf Day

You won't want to miss out on this springtime day of golf, which includes:

A full day of hospitality, starting with a breakfast, interspersed with a light lunch and finishing with a three-course dinner with prizegiving

A nine-hole Scramble in the morning to find your swing, followed by 18-hole Stableford in the afternoon

Faces from Crystal Palace F.C. and the world of football will be competing and joining in with the hospitality

A huge range of individual and team prizes up for grabs as well as the carry-over trophy from last year’s event

All of the above is included in an afternoon of cherishable memories for just £599+VAT per fourball.

To book your place at this exclusive event, either click here now or email sales@cpfc.co.uk.