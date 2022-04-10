England
North Devon
A new name for me is Clearwater brewery from Bideford in North Devon with their Real Smiler golden ale.
Tasting notes: A pale, golden hoppy ale with hints of melon. Crisp and refreshing, guaranteed to put a smile on any face!
Yorkshire
There is a strong Yorkshire contingent, including a West Coast Pale Ale from Roosters and the legendary Pale Rider from Kelham Island in Sheffield. These are two great small breweries whose beers I always look out for on away trips up north.
Tasting notes: Pale Rider is an award-winning, iconic Sheffield pale ale. Pale Rider is brewed with the finest American hops that create a smooth, juicy and moreish beer
Sussex
Getting closer to home, I’m keen to try Hop Project from Cellarhead of Wadhurst in Sussex. This experimental brew includes a hop variety called Olicana which is a new one to me.
Tasting notes: Cellarhead’s session pale is refreshing and uplifting. This straw-coloured fresh pale ale has tropical fruit and sweet floral aromas with the intense flavour of gooseberry and green grapes with a light honeyed sweetness leaving a crisp punch and a dry, clean finish. Delicious and awakening.
South London
In the Palace tradition of South London and Proud, we are delighted to feature a fantastic selection of beers from our local area. We have Southey from Penge, Drop Project from Mitcham, Titsey from Warlingham, Clarkshaw’s and London Beer Lab from Brixton and a great choice from three Croydon micro-breweries. And there is Brockley from, well, Brockley.