The founder of wine merchants Farr Vintners and longstanding patron of the Palace Beer Festival, Browett can often be found on away trips enjoying a local brew from the area’s best establishments.

Here, he shares a few expert tips on what to look out for at Selhurst Park's 10th annual Beer Festival on May 14th.

Alongside Browett’s comments, we have tasting notes from the breweries themselves for a few choice beers, collected by Mark Russell, Palace fan and co-founder of the Cronx brewery.

Here’s the guide you need to work your way through our 100+ beer offerings.