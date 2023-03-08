The Academy’s Safeguarding Manager on empowering future generations

For Crystal Palace’s Academy Safeguarding Manager, Laura Baptiste, that number can extend anywhere up to 10, as she seeks to ensure the safety of the club’s young representatives.

Her remit spans the full range of the Academy pathway, from pre-Academy age groups right the way up to any crossover with Patrick Vieira’s first-team squad.

It is an area highly invested in by Premier League clubs across the board, crucial to the successful operation of any Academy or indeed football club – yet one seldom discussed in supporters’ circles.

Speaking on International Women's Day, Baptiste explains: "Safeguarding is about the procedures and the policies in place to keep everybody safe. That includes the children, the young people, the staff, the parents, the spectators…

“Some of it seems like second nature to people but, for example, for us to take the boys on an away trip, we have to consider: have we got enough staff? Has the driver got all of the qualifications he needs? Is the insurance covered? Do we have a risk assessment so that, if we stop at a service station, the staff know what they should be doing to keep all the children safe?

“It’s everything that helps everybody to do their day-to-day jobs in the safest possible way.”

As you might suspect, then, no two days can are ever the same in Baptiste's line of work.

“You also have to be reactive. If there are any issues or concerns with specific children or staff then the Safeguarding department need to react to that in an appropriate way.

“A child might come to you and disclose that they're unhappy because of a range of reasons, or a staff member could say they’ve seen an adult act in a certain way – so you deal with those appropriately, in line with our policies.

“It’s also being that listening ear, that critical friend – and that's what for all the departments in the club: for the Media team, for example, taking photographs, have all the children given consent? Are any of the children looked after by local authorities, meaning they can’t have their whereabouts known? There are all of these considerations.

“Empowering people to make the right choices is the best part of the job. The boys that you work with, some of them have gone through some tough times, either historically or at present, and it’s just about helping them to see how they can get themselves out of it, and showing them that all the staff are there to support them.

“We also give the staff the right means of helping young people. It’s educating and empowering, I think, that I really like.”