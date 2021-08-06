Beyond Barcelona: does Palace's red and blue go back further than thought?

Over the years, we’ve seen Palace don white, dark blue, all red, and, of course, the famous claret and blue of our first professional seasons for clashes in south London.

But since Malcolm Allison’s arrival as manager in the 1970s, the club’s colours have been, by and large, a variant of the red and blue seen today.

The story of Palace’s transition from claret and sky blue (and white) up to 1972/73 into red and blue the following season is well known. Allison took charge and, characteristically, looked to make his mark.