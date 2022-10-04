Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Richards discusses online abuse during No Room For Racism campaign

Features

For a young man aged 22-years-old, Chris Richards’ response to the threat of racist abuse is both inspiring and distressing: inspiring in its eloquence, but distressing in that such thoughtful consideration can only be borne of regular exposure to hatred. 

His overall attitude is pragmatic – it has to be in order to avoid the bilious discourse that often exists online.

“I just try to tell [myself] that these messages I receive: it’s not a problem I have with these people, it’s a problem that they have with me,” he says.

“I try to think of it as: I go about my day, I’m fine just doing my own thing. It’s a problem they have in their day, in their mind all day long.

“I can receive those messages and not think twice about it – but it’s harder for my family and friends to see those things, because they want to protect me. When they see stuff about me it connects to them as well.”

On social media in particular, Richards is constantly reminded of the racial abuse he can receive post-match.

“You’re not always going to be on your best game, and so sometimes after tough games you receive messages,” he says. “I think definitely being a player of colour, you kind of expect to receive more messages based on your skin colour than your performance.”

Such messages could understandably provoke a reaction, but Richards tries his utmost to turn the other cheek.

It’s not a problem I have with these people, it’s a problem that they have with me.

Chris Richards

“[Replying] makes that person feel more powerful – they know that those words have got to you. I try my best not to lash out, but it’s a little bit harder with my family.

“I’ve had that talk with them, that after games they shouldn’t listen to what people say.”

It’s a remarkably mature attitude, but there remains sadness that it’s a conversation that needs to take place at all.

Growing up in the traditional ‘deep south’ in the United States, Richards was always aware of racism that young people can face.

“Alabama in general is a very traditional state,” he explains. “It was the active centre for the civil rights movement, so people still have a certain way of thinking back home.

“I come from a biracial family: my mum is white and my dad is black. Growing up it was a little hard at some points. There were certain parts of Birmingham where you don’t necessarily feel accepted.

“People around me in Hoover always made me feel welcome, but sometimes when we would play teams from out of state or from other regions in the south it is still very traditional ways of thinking, so you would expect a little bit more [racist abuse].”

At Crystal Palace, Richards believes the diversity of ethnic backgrounds can be an anti-racism message in itself.

“It is something I never grew up with,” he says. “In Hoover I was pretty much the only black kid that was playing soccer, and so once I came to Europe you see a lot more.

“Then especially a team like Palace – I feel like we represent London best. We have different ethnicities, different people from different places and so I think it’s really refreshing to see.

“It makes me feel more connected with the people around me, because I know that I'm not along when I'm receiving those [racist] messages. These people have my back.”

Playing under Patrick Vieira at Selhurst Park, Richards is guided by the only black manager in the Premier League – something he says is a really important step towards achieving further education and equality.

“It’s really cool, because as a younger kid you look to people that look like you for a role model,” he says. “I think for the next generation coming up – or even for me if I want to become a manager one day – it’s really cool to see that he was in the same position as me.

“He’s playing in the Premier League, he went through the steps to become a coach and it is possible.”

People try to degrade you, but they don’t know you. Don’t let their words define you.

Chris Richards

With millions of pairs of eyes focused on the English top-flight every week, Richards believes a positive message has to be transmitted to hundreds of countries across the globe.

“The world looks to the Premier League as an example. The Premier League has the best players, it has the best teams,” he says. “A lot of younger kids are watching these games, and adults as well.

“When they saw the kneeling last year for ‘black lives matter’, and when they see the rainbow captains’ armbands for the LGBT community, it just brings those topics to light more than anything else could.”

Still very much at the beginning of his career at the highest level of football, Richards has experienced enough racist abuse to know the size of the issue – but he remains positive that progress can be made.

Our conversation concludes with Richards speaking as thoughtfully as he began. His final point is a word of advice for any youngsters suffering from racist abuse – guidance he wishes he had years earlier.

“People try to degrade you, but they don’t know you. Don’t let their words define you. You very much have your own mojo, your own personality to you.

“Don’t let a few words ruin something that very much isn’t something to worry about.”

Related News

More News