Richards discusses online abuse during No Room For Racism campaign

His overall attitude is pragmatic – it has to be in order to avoid the bilious discourse that often exists online.

“I just try to tell [myself] that these messages I receive: it’s not a problem I have with these people, it’s a problem that they have with me,” he says.

“I try to think of it as: I go about my day, I’m fine just doing my own thing. It’s a problem they have in their day, in their mind all day long.

“I can receive those messages and not think twice about it – but it’s harder for my family and friends to see those things, because they want to protect me. When they see stuff about me it connects to them as well.”

On social media in particular, Richards is constantly reminded of the racial abuse he can receive post-match.

“You’re not always going to be on your best game, and so sometimes after tough games you receive messages,” he says. “I think definitely being a player of colour, you kind of expect to receive more messages based on your skin colour than your performance.”

Such messages could understandably provoke a reaction, but Richards tries his utmost to turn the other cheek.