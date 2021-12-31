Palace in the FA Cup: Anniversaries, finalists and Millwall clashes 100 years on

The FA was very fragile in its early years however and its new secretary, Charles Alcock, was always looking for new ideas to expand association football. In 1871 he came up with the idea of a Challenge Cup open to all FA members across the country, to be called the Football Association Challenge Cup.

Palace’s Douglas Allport supported the move by suggesting a sub-committee to draft the competition’s rules and would later select and purchase the first FA Cup trophy alongside two other members.

And so the FA Cup was borne, and Palace took part in its very first games. The result was a goalless draw against Hitchin Town, and under the then-rules both sides progressed to the second round.

Palace eventually went on to lose a semi-final replay against Royal Engineers, but their long association with the FA Cup had already been cemented.

Millwall meetings a century ago

Almost exactly 100 years ago, 28th January 1922, there was a similarly anticipated meeting between the two sides in their first FA Cup tie together. “Some fine old memories were revived at Selhurst yesterday,” wrote the newspaper report of Palace’s clash with Millwall. “In the heyday of the old Southern League, these two clubs met in some grand battles for precious league points.”

Palace had beaten Everton 6-0 in the previous round and came into this match as heavy favourites. A packed crowd poured into the Nest, row upon row squeezed onto the banks of earth that surrounded the pitch.

Any latecomers found their own solution, perching on Platform One of the adjacent Selhurst station, where the players could be seen in all their glory – and for a far cheaper price.

As expected, the match was a full-blooded affair – but there was respect between the sides. “It restored one’s faith in professional play,” wrote the match report, “to see a player, after a heavy tumble, helped to his feet by the man responsible for the bump.

“It was done hurriedly of course – a smile, a cheerful dig in the ribs and off again hot-footed after the ball.”