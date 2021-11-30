Steve Parish explains concerns with government's recent football proposals

COVID? The pandemic decimated the revenues of competitions around the world but the Premier League emerged almost unscathed, with no government support, and increased its contributions to the lower leagues to ensure no club went out of business.

As for the Super League — which didn’t actually happen — the report lacks an understanding of the landscape of global football. It says fans should be able to block any competition not sanctioned by Fifa or Uefa and yet anyone, in any league around Europe, will tell you Uefa and Fifa are the biggest threat to national leagues.

The Super League didn’t fail because Uefa don’t want one (in fact the reforms that Uefa proposed looked pretty similar). The Super League was conceived because its member clubs did not want to share the media money the Champions League generates with Uefa.

While we can agree that crests, stadiums and so on should not change without fan consent, I’m sceptical about shadow boards. Who sits on them? How are they elected? In my experience, you will never find anyone who reflects the whole fanbase. Instead of shadow boards, I would suggest we make heritage matters subject to a vote of all Season Ticket holders and Members.

Perhaps the most complex issue is the owners’ and directors’ test. Current criteria is similar to when buying into other businesses – is your money legit? Are you a criminal? Have you made a plea bargain to avoid jail?

If you pass those tests but the Premier League rejected you, it would be take taken to court and lose. That was the case with Newcastle United and the government — including Tracey — knows full well they would have allowed it. To do otherwise would have been incongruous in light of the trade and other relations the UK has with Saudi Arabia.

The review proposes a ramped-up integrity test, including “the consideration of the integrity and reputation of any close family member or business associate of the proposed owner”. Wow, that’s some power – “you can’t buy something because I don’t like your friends”. Sounds more like something from North Korea than a free-market western economy.

Rather than nebulous tests that will make it not easier but harder for football to find buyers and investors, the key to sustainability is sensible controls on spending – and yet the review looked at models of financial regulation in sports around the world and concluded none offered a solution.

This just isn’t logical. The whole of US sport is financially regulated via salary caps to ensure almost no one loses money, nearly every team rises in value and there are always buyers and investors. In Spain, football clubs owed huge sums up to 2013 until cost controls were introduced and now it’s almost impossible to lose money.

Applying principles like those, rather than chasing off investors, is the way forward. Football has thrived in England not least because of investment from overseas and our model is so effective that other countries are moving towards it. The Netherlands has and Germany is rumoured to be removing their “50+1” ownership rule. Yet this review wants us to turn away from all these policies just as everyone is trying to copy us.

Its proposals include making new owners place potentially three years of a club’s running costs, in cash in a bank account – few are going to invest on that basis. A simple salary cap linked to turnover, on the other hand, would solve sustainability issues in one fell swoop.

What about redistribution of income to lower leagues? I believe there are ways we can generate huge sums to reinvest in the English game but the report’s proposal of a levy on transfers of 10% is not the solution. We already pay out 4% to the FA and 5% in solidarity money on European transfers.

We’re in a global market for talent and a further 10% levy would make English clubs extremely uncompetitive. It would also affect the smaller Premier League clubs much more than the rich ones. Members of the EFL would do well to remember they are mostly trying to replace us in the Premier League: surely they don’t want it to become impossible to have even a chance of staying in it when they get there?