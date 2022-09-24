Ward’s 10 years: Hong Kong back streets, waterlogged Exeter and skiing

It wasn’t long before Ward returned to Devon, making his Palace debut away at Exeter City, coincidentally, in the League Cup first round. The attendance that night was just over 3,365. Ten years later, Ward started for Palace against Manchester United at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with more than 75,000 people watching in person.

“It’s what dreams are made of, right?” he says. “I don’t think anyone thought we were going to go on and do what we have done. Especially in that year [2012/13]. Maybe there was a plan to do so, but to achieve it in the time that we achieved it was something pretty special.

“Then to remain in the Premier League for that amount of time is something that the club has never done as well, so it’s been record-breaking in many different ways.”

As a young player coming through the ranks at Portsmouth, Ward witnessed a club’s rapid rise in stature first-hand. “I was lucky enough to see them from a very young age be promoted, be in the Premier League and win the FA Cup, so that was pretty incredible,” he recalls. “Then going into European nights and having AC Milan [at Fratton Park].”

Pompey held the seven-time European Champions to a 2-2 draw on the south coast – no mean feat considering the calibre of players. Filippo Inzaghi scored the equaliser for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in added time, but Ronaldinho, Kaka, Andriy Shevchenko, Clarence Seedorf and Gennaro Gattuso all featured; Andrea Pirlo was an unused substitute.

The glory days at Portsmouth came and went, but Ward is determined that at Palace the club keeps striving to move forwards. When the Eagles were promoted, the challenge was to stay up at all costs. Soon they became known for their resilience, and Selhurst Park for its atmosphere – the fans made sure Palace were a difficult team to beat.