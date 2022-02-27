Jack Butland: I was brought up to see everyone as equals

This interview originally featured in the Palace v West Ham matchday programme, and is republished below in full. You can order programmes by clicking here.

Jack Butland’s approach to balancing on- and off-pitch life is a mark of his commitment. “I’ve always been one where if I’m not playing I like to get my head down and focus on football,” he says.

“Some people have this great ability to do things alongside football and spend a lot of time campaigning. It’s always something I’ve had a great interest in but I always come back to football being the focus.”

While enjoying consistent minutes, Butland has been true to his word: the ‘keeper threw himself into off-pitch duties with England, visiting Auschwitz and writing about the experience for Holocaust Memorial Day, attending a youth centre, and regularly showing his support for those serving in the Armed Forces.

Personally or at club level, he has put his name to causes such as breast cancer awareness and HIV testing, donated to the GB women’s deaf football team and called or sent messages online to isolating Stoke City fans or key workers in the area.

But Butland has had his head down for the last year, joining Palace in October 2020 to find “a fresh beginning.” Now, he says, he feels “absolutely settled,” and has begun to use his position to benefit the club – on and off the pitch.

“What motivated me?” Butland asks rhetorically of his recent call with Palace Women’s Chloe Morgan where, rather uniquely for a current Premier League player, he spoke about addressing LGBT+-inclusion in sport.

“Just doing the right thing, really. It’s not a topic I’ve ever shone away from but neither have I ever really thrown myself into it.