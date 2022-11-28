Gwlad All Over: Inside Palace's presence at Wales' World Cup camp

“The spirit between the players is something quite unique. They have all come through the system and all played with each other for a long time. There is an older guard: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen.

“Then there is the younger generation coming through: Nico Williams, Brennan Johnson, the younger players who all sort of bond together while on camp. The atmosphere is really positive.

“The Welsh fans seem to see that and appreciate it and there is a real bond between the fans and the players.”

The bond between the players is all the more special when you consider their different club levels: Wales brought two League Two players to the World Cup, as well as four-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale.

“I suppose that’s one of the reasons it works as well as it does,” Haycock considers. “Gareth and the bigger players have no egos about them when they come on international duty.

“It's very much one team when they come in together. I would say it is relatively unique for teams at this level to have such a wide spread of players playing in different leagues. But it helps that the bigger players, if you want to call them that, they have no airs and graces about them in camp.