Gwlad All Over: Inside Palace's presence at Wales' World Cup camp

It’s been a funny couple of weeks for Palace and Wales physio James Haycock. Four days separated his sprint onto the pitch at the City Ground to treat the fallen Wilfried Zaha to stepping off a plane in the bright Qatar sunshine. One moment the Premier League was raging, the next it was gone; one moment the trip to the Gulf seemed impossibly far away, the next the World Cup beckoned.
Stood on the touchline as Wales prepared to begin their first World Cup campaign since 1958, he listened to Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau being belted from the stands.
“I have to say that the Welsh national anthem is unbelievable,” he says, having stood on the touchline in awe for the country’s opening. “The supporters sing it so well. It makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. The depth of feeling when they sing is incredible.