We Were There: The inside story of the 1990 FA Cup semi-final

“It meant an awful lot to the players. Getting to Wembley was special, very special.”

Jenkins’ career went from strength to strength after that game, but it’s a match he still holds on a par with anything else he has witnessed.

“I've been to every world cup since 1994, five Olympic Games – I've been incredibly lucky,” he admits. “I just look back and think what a privilege it was to be there.

“I've done some amazing games…but that game at Villa Park is right up there at the top.

“Probably because I have an emotional investment in it, but also it was just the most incredible game of football.”

