We Were There: The inside story of the 1990 FA Cup semi-final

“I picked up my bag and cameras and just ran on the pitch,” he remembers as the final whistle blew. “I think I was a bit delirious to be honest with you. I was just like a headless chicken.
“Part of me is thinking: ‘Oh my god, Palace have just beaten Liverpool and are in the FA Cup final. Part of me was thinking: ‘I have to take some pictures here and try and be professional’.
“Wherever the palace players went I just ran with them, partly in joy and partly just to take some pictures. It was crazy.”
“There was an old lady next to me with one of those red and blue hats that only the old ladies have, the tea cosy ones,” Perkins recalls. “She was crying her eyes out.
“A policeman came up and said: ‘You’ve got to go home now’, and she said: ‘I'm going absolutely nowhere young man, I'm staying here’.
“I presume to this day she’s at the front of the Holte End. She’d waited a lot longer than I had for that sort of moment!”