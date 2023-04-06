Schlupp on confidence, Hodgson and the Palace DNA

“Our main task, as I see it, having taken over a group which is clearly stronger technically than the one we left behind two years ago, is to make sure those players don’t lose faith or start thinking we aren’t capable.”

If there were any such doubts before the game, consider them extinguished.

Palace’s players responded to their manager by producing a stunning display – capped by the most dramatic of winning goals – against the Foxes.

The Eagles' shots total – 31 – was the joint-highest by any one team in a Premier League game this season, and the club’s joint-highest shots total in a top-flight match on record.

It was not just offensively they excelled; Palace conceded just three shots to Leicester during the course of the game, recording a ‘shot difference’ – if you will – of +28, the biggest margin recorded in any Premier League game this season.

Starting with a trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road this weekend, nine big matches remain ahead for the Eagles in their bid to retain Premier League football.

In his tenth season as a Premier League player, Jeffrey Schlupp has formed part of sides both title-winning and battling for survival – and knows of the power of confidence, a property which Hodgson has been working to restore.

He explains: “Confidence, for any player, is what you need to perform well.

“I don’t think you can be taught it. You’ve got to have confidence, self-belief – whatever you want to call it – to perform well at anything.

"You have to block out the noise and believe in yourself to perform at your best. It’s the most important thing for any player.”