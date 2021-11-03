How a global trip and early start inspired Palace’s new Head Chef

It’s no small task, with hundreds to feed and a range of requirements to fulfil across multiple sites. But, having started his life in the industry aged 14 and more recently spent months discovering different cuisine across Asia, Will is able to bring a considered touch to every meal.

“There is only ever 20 Executive Chef jobs at any one time in the Premier League, so you can imagine how little the chance becomes available,” he says. “When it came about I was quite excited by it and then every single conversation that I had in the interview process I got that bit more excited.”

Will began life in the kitchen aged 14, when he got his first job as a hotel’s glass collector curious to know more about life behind the swinging double doors. ‘I’d ask the chefs if I could come in and do something,” he remembers, “but they were keen not to have a 14-year-old kid in the kitchen!”

He then moved to Canada with his parents aged 16, and began a co-op scheme to train as a chef having set his mind on it years before, which, in his own words, meant “never fully applying myself in school. Looking back now, that wasn’t my brightest idea.”

And so, with such an early entrance into the industry, Will collected his first AA Rosette aged 27 after returning to England and working in a range of restaurants and hotels in London and Kent.