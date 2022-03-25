Non-League Day: Holmesdale FC on bringing a piece of Palace to non-league

It can often seem as if we make a certain choice early on in our emotional development as football fans.

Do we support a football league side, and choose a life of constant coverage, commentaries and controversy? Or do we do down the non-league route, towards cosy communities, cooperation and – where possible – calm?

Do we pick Match of the Day or the Non-League Paper? The reality is far from that simple.

For one thing, while Premier League sides possess as many tight-knit communities as any club up or down the ladder, the non-league landscape is often as chaotic and pressurised as any top-level final.

More importantly, though, it is not a choice that we are required to make. For some people, like Mark Hayes, you can do both.