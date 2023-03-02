On This Day: Vince Hilaire makes his Palace bow (1977)

“You had as much chance to meet the fans on an away day on the train as you had of bumping into them at a home match,” Hilaire explained. “In those days it was the norm and I don’t think it was a bad thing for the fans to meet up with us all, as it costs a lot of money to go and see the team play.

“Back then there were chances for players to be criticised in the heat of the moment, but those fans knew all the lads had given 100%.

“Palace fans have the reputation, and quite rightly so, of being up there as the best. They are always great to me and the club has been a big part of my life.”

Although he received an enormous amount of support in south London, there was a troubling side to his playing days. As a black player competing in the 1970s, racist abuse was commonplace.

"You could probably say most away games for black players like myself, it would probably be three-quarters of the ground: monkey chants, Nazi salutes and general derogatory name calling whenever you received the ball,” he recalled.

"In my early days, it was the norm. To be honest with you, because of the time, it basically didn’t bother you because you expected it. Thankfully, the majority of people over the years have been made aware that it’s not acceptable to use that sort of language by the people that have said: ‘No, I’m not having that because that hurts.’”