2012/13 - Part One: A rocky start to promotion push

Over the next two weeks, you can follow the account of Club Historian Ian King on cpfc.co.uk, telling the story of a dramatic campaign – with a little help from the stars of When Eagles Dare, now available to watch on Palace TV+.

Read Part One of our series below.

Rebuild required

With Dougie Freedman completing his first full campaign as manager, Crystal Palace ended the 2011/12 Championship season in 17th, which, although they were a long way clear of the relegation places, felt like a disappointment.

The campaign ended in underwhelming fashion with just two points from the final seven games earned by 18 debutants, nine of whom had been on loan.

But having been so close to collapse just two years before, Palace fans and players could accept survival was the goal, and that a rebuild was urgently needed.

It was already known Nathaniel Clyne would leave, so the club moved fast to replace him with Joel Ward at the end May, signing the right-back for £400,000 from Portsmouth and beating off interest from clubs including Leeds United