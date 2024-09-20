Palace fan Pete on how he made the Marathon March a family tradition

The 44-year-old Artificial Intelligence Consultant, who also volunteers with Palace for Life Foundation as a PlayMaker, reflects on how the March has evolved since its early days, and how he’s made the yearly event a fun family affair.

With the eighth Marathon March just around the corner – taking place on Saturday, 12th October – Pete and his family are gearing up to join over 200 Palace fans in a 26.2 mile walk around South London, supporting the Foundation's life-changing work and contributing to the half a million pounds that has been raised since the first March in 2016.

Pete moved to London when he was 19, leaving behind his hometown of Somerset where he had grown up as a Yeovil fan. After settling in Streatham, he soon found a new local club to support – Crystal Palace.

“When I moved to Streatham somebody said, ‘well you need a local football team’. Selhurst Park was just up the road and I started going to the games. I just fell in love with the club and Selhurst Park.”

Pete admits he was more of a casual fan as he settled into his new life in London. That was until his son Charlie was born and they started to go to Palace games together.

“I introduced him to the club when he was five or six. I remember watching him fall in love with the club, the players, Selhurst Park, and the whole matchday experience—the crowd and the fans.”

“This was reigniting my passion for Palace. Charlie and I have really been on this adventure together for the last 10 or so years for him, 20 years for me.”