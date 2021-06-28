'I didn't have a club' - Mitchell reveals journey to Premier League

Still just 21-years-old, the Palace defender has completed his first full season with the first-team, but it took some fight to get there: an Academy shutdown, injuries at the worst possible times, and a global pandemic that has meant he is still yet to play in front of a full stadium more than a league after his Premier League debut.
“You can work hard and it not be enough,” he says, “but if you don’t work hard it will never be enough. If you work hard, you give yourself that little chance.” Mitchell’s rise to first-team football has been a masterclass in taking those little chances.
After signing scholarship forms at Brentford, the only academy he had known since joining as a 10-year-old, he was informed that the club were shutting down their entire youth structure.