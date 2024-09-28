“It’s not good enough from us.” The No. 20 explained.
“I think in the first-half we were a much better team. They were quite open, they were giving us the ball, especially towards the end of the first-half, going 1-0 up.
“I think we should have capitalised on how they were playing in the first half. We should have been two or three up, getting them out of sight.”
Indeed, the Eagles went a goal to the good in the first-half, taking the lead 10 minutes in as captain Marc Guéhi poked the ball in from close range following the second phase of a corner.
The hosts Everton then turned it around with two incredibly well taken goals early on in the second-half, as Wharton elaborates.