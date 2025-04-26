Palace will be emerging out of the Wembley tunnel for what is only their seventh-ever appearance in an FA Cup semi-final, but for Wharton it’s just like any other game.

“I think every game's the same.” the midfielder said.

“We're going in to win every game. We don't want to go for a draw against top teams or anything like that - we want to win every game and we believe that we can if we turn up and play how we know we can.

“Everyone's sort of confident at the minute, and we can't lower our standards from what we've been doing recently, otherwise teams at this level are going to come at us. We've just got to stay focused and listen to what the manager says, because we've been doing well.”

The semi-final will be Palace’s fourth clash against Aston Villa this season, with the Eagles having won two and drawn one of the previous three encounters.