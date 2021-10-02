“My good friend Kasper Dolberg as well, I spoke to him a lot. I know that he wants to play football and it fits my style of play, and that’s the most important thing for me: to come to a club where I have the same ideas as the manager and can develop as a player.”

Andersen’s arrival has meant building a relationship with another of Vieira’s signings, Guehi, in an entirely new central defensive partnership.

“It’s not something you try to work on – you’re not forcing it in that way,” he explained. “It’s just natural. It’s a good fit with me, because we suit each other’s ways of playing.

“Some of my weaknesses he’s good at, and the opposite as well. When you’ve got a good player like Marc it’s easy, and it’s easier for him if I do my things right.

“It’s all about understanding each other, and then we’ll play from there.”

With six points from six games so far in the Premier League, Andersen is keen for Palace to kick on and get the results their performances so far have deserved.

“I’m always reaching high,” he said. “For me, I try to go into every game to win. It doesn’t matter if we are playing against Liverpool, or Chelsea, or whoever. We have to try and go and win the games.

“We cannot be afraid. I think the way we approached the Liverpool game, we deserved more than we got. It’s so difficult to set [specific] targets, we’ve spoken about that within the team.

“We just take it game by game, and the next game is the most important. In the end, we’ll see where we end up. For me, it’s just important that every game we become better. So far, we’re in a good way.”