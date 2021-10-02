“I’m enjoying my football here,” he told Premier League Productions before the meeting with Leicester this weekend. “I think it’s the perfect place for me to play football every weekend.
“It’s been an interesting time so far. A new manager, new playing staff and a lot of new players – young players – here. A lot of new talent here. It’s been really interesting, and I’ve been really enjoying myself playing here at Palace.
“I think we’re on the right path – we just have to keep going. We’ve played some good games and I think we’ve deserved a few more points than we have now but it will come.”
It’s no coincidence that playing under Vieira is something Andersen has taken to like a duck to water – the defender has long been aware of his manager’s footballing philosophy.
“Patrick was a big reason why I wanted to come here, because of his playing style,” he revealed. “I knew his style from Nice when I was at Lyon, so I’ve played against him a couple of times.