The Palace forward scooped an impressive 41% of the fans' vote, beating goalscorer Patrick van Aanholt (29%) and James McArthur (12%) to receiving the award.
Ayew's stats speak for themselves from the Magpies clash, with the Ghana international terrorising Newcastle's defence relentlessly.
🇬🇭 Jordan Ayew vs. Newcastle:— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 22, 2020
Shots: 7 (Most in team)
On target: 5 (Most in team)
Dribbles: 6 (Most in team)
Fouled: 5 (Most in team)
Interceptions: 3#CPFC https://t.co/BycvcspzaE pic.twitter.com/8EM0mNknBI
Collecting the most recent MOTM, Ayew has now earned his second award for a performance against Newcastle, picking up the accolade in December, too.
