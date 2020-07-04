Roy Hodgson’s side can be forgiven for thinking ‘what might’ve been’ had Mamadou Sakho not unfortunately lost his footing, gifting the Foxes the chance to double their lead.

Upon that matter, Benteke added: “The second-half, the first 15, we looked like we were going to come back into the game and then we made a mistake, and after 2-0 down it is harder.”

Vardy’s strike was his 100th in the Premier League, and the forward would end the day with his 101st, too, and despite playing for this afternoon’s opposition, as a fellow striker, Benteke can appreciate the achievement.

“We know that he [Jamie Vardy] is a dangerous striker. But it is coming from our mistake, it is not coming from him, but he finished it. It is a bit annoying because I think the second-half was a little bit better in terms of the possession in their half and in terms of trying to get chances.

“I know how hard it is to get a 100 Premier League goals. It is something you have to respect. And at his age, he still looks fit.”

Despite a run of three defeats without scoring, Benteke and his teammates are still looking up the table for an impressive club-record high finish, with the frontman closing out his post-match interview with the following: “I think we have to try and look at the first table [top 10], so try and finish as high as we can. We know we’ve got a tough schedule but we’ve got to take it game by game and try and get as much out of it as possible.”