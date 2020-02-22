In an interview with Premier League Productions, Benteke also revealed several of his Premier League 'bests', including:

Best Premier League goal: "Probably against [Manchester] United with Liverpool because it was one of the biggest derbies in the world so it was a nice feeling to score against United."

Best Premier League match: "Against Sunderland when I was at Villa; my first hat-trick."

Best celebration: "Now, when I do the 'Silencer' celebration. It’s just because I’m a big fan of LeBron James, he inspired me a lot so I’m trying to do the same as him."

Best Premier League teammate: "Eden Hazard."

Best Premier League opponent: "Kevin De Bruyne."

Best career achievement: "To be able to play in my dream league, to be able to play English football for years. I’m blessed to be able to play and enjoy."

