Here's a taste of what the lads had to answer...

What job would you do if you weren’t a footballer?

GC: Not a clue. I’m pretty active so I’d like to do something active, maybe working in the gym. It’s hard for me to answer that question because ever since I was at school I was always focussed and wanted to do that [play football].

BP: I’d probably take up athletics because obviously I’m fast. I’d do well in the 100m.

GC: He’s definitely faster than me!

What’s the best piece of advice you would give to an aspiring footballer?

GC: To enjoy what you’re doing, keep your eyes open and learn off people that are better than you. In that sense, you learn off older people, you learn off people that have maybe done a little bit more than you and you see how and why they’re there. As well, put a smile on your face and enjoy what you’re doing. I think that’s important, you play your best football when you’re happy.

Who’s the best player you’ve played with?

BP: Probably Wilf. When he gets going it’s really hard to stop him and when he does his skills, you just pray he doesn’t meg you or embarrass you.

Who’s the funniest player in the changing room?

GC: I’d say Macca [James McArthur]. He’s always joking about. He’s serious when we play but away from that he’s always messing about and making people laugh in the changing room.

BP: Either Macca or Pat van Aanholt. I’m just saying Pat because every morning he’s just so loud. He’ll spark up your day in a way because of his presence. If you’re feeling down he’ll find a way of putting a smile on your face.

Watch the young Eagles put Gary and Brandon to the test below and find out their perfect pre-match meal, favourite moment from the season and their inspirations for becoming footballers as well as much more!