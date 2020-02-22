Speaking post-match, the centre-back was delighted with the 90 minutes and honest in his assessment of the previous game against Everton, he said: "It was a good day, a very good day.

"I was eager to get back out there to be honest with you after two weeks off. My performance against Everton personally was way below par. I was not pleased with that, so the best thing to do after that is to try and play again so it seemed a long time coming.

"I was more than ready to play this game and collectively as a team we played very, very well. I thought we deserved the win - we had many chances and kept a clean sheet."

Cahill almost capped the day off with a goal but Martin Dúbravka, as he did several times today, pulled off a remarkable save. Discussing that moment, Cahill said: "I thought it was (in). I felt like I got so much height on it but he produced a great save. And seconds after he does it again from Dannsy, which was a fantastic header from him – he glanced it – but he’s managed to get his fingertips on that as well."

Palace are now on their best-ever points total in the Premier League at this stage and Cahill is not looking over the Eagles' shoulder, he said: "Look at what’s in front of you and look at what you can get to. Obviously we realise we’ve had three not-so-good results but along the way though we’ve had some good performances – the Sheffield United one was a great performance but we didn’t get the win."