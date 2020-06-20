Cahill was speaking to Premier League Productions after Palace's 2-0 triumph, and said: "He’s a very good technician, a very tidy passer of the ball. How many times was he practising? He was practising yesterday just before we left. He stayed after training and I saw him do that, it paid dividends. It was a fantastic strike."

Cahill then turned his attention to the wider team, celebrating Palace's fourth consecutive clean sheet and victory, a Premier League first for the south Londoners.

He said: "I think everyone doing their job throughout the whole team, working hard for each other, having experience - we’ve got experience out there - being tight and knowing where to be at all times [is the key].

"We controlled the game throughout today. There were spells where they were on top, of course; spells that didn’t look too pretty. You could see straight away they looked to press us from the start, so we kicked a bit more direct.

"I think there’s no shame in that when they’re looking to press with a three. [We have] four clean sheets now and we’re pleased with that as a team. The league looks healthy for us at the moment."

Palace may have enjoyed an emphatic return to match action, but the Eagles face a mountain to climb on Wednesday night as they travel to Anfield to take on the champions-elect, Liverpool.

"We made it difficult when we played them at home," Cahill said, previewing the clash. "But we know the talent and the ability they’ve got. We’re not deluded. It’s going to be a very, very tough game and a long journey for us on the road. It’s more about recovering.

"We’ve had three weeks training together properly, the fitness levels looked good out there, the lads looked in good shape. But maybe that will be different tomorrow morning!"

