“It’s an honour to be here in the best league in the world,” he said, having arrived from RC Lens this summer. “I wanted to discover new things. I was always told it was the best league in the world, and it was motivation for me to come here.
Cheick Doucouré has described his excitement at playing under a legendary Premier League midfielder in Patrick Vieira – but has picked out another stellar name as his idol in the same position.
“I had several conversations with the manager before I joined. It motivated me because he is Patrick Vieira, he played in the same position as me and he is a legend.
“Since I was very young I always dreamed of playing here. I used to watch it and today I’m proud to be playing here.
“[I used to watch] Yaya Touré! He has always made me hope and motivated me. Because he played in the Premier League I decided to come here also.”
Doucouré can count on a strong relationship with his new manager – and adapting to a new club further helped by the number of French-speaking players in the dressing room.
“There is a family feel in this club and it has made it easier for me,” he said. “There are many players who speak French. All the lads are great guys and it makes it easier to adapt.
“My role is pretty much identical to what I did at Lens. The boss knows me well since he was the manager at Nice. The first game was tough with the intensity – I think with hard work and determination I will take up more space within this team.
“The main goal is to keep improving, to keep learning with my teammates and the coach. Keep working hard and helping the team to win. I know I haven’t reached the top level, but through work I can hopefully reach the top.
“I want to grow with this club. I am young and the club has ambition. We need to grow together.”
The 22-year-old has noticed the difference in tempo in the Premier League already, but has earned his place in the starting XI under Vieira – and at least one thing has remained the same.
“I wasn’t really surprised [to be starting straight away] because I worked hard to get there,” he explained. “The boss had trust in me and I make sure to give it back to him on the pitch.
“The intensity [is different]. There is a lot of running, play never stops. That’s what makes the difference.
“[But the rain] doesn’t matter to me! In Lens, the weather was the same.”