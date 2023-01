“Jordan Ayew speaks to me a lot too, [Wilfried] Zaha as well – [I have a] very good feeling with him. All of this is really good for me. It’s up to me now to put all of this in my bag and keep progressing.”

Edouard soon emerged from his hiding place behind the lens to give his views, saying: “He’s a French guy so I had to take him under my wing. I introduced him to the team and to the people in the club. He’s a guy with who it’s easy to live every day. All the players and all the staff like him so it’s great for us and for the team because he’s a great player.

“He helps a lot in dominating the midfield so the adaptation also worked on the pitch... He’s a very good player so it’s been really easy with everyone. However he still needs to improve his English but... we practice, we practice, so it’s going to come. He’s a great fella so things are easy with him.”