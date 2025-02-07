“It’s good to have Ben here”

It's good to have him here. It’s good that we could sign, or in his particular case, loan a second left wing-back, because T. Mitchell has played almost every single minute and he's very consistent and very performing on a high level, but we have to be prepared that maybe also he could get tired at the moments of the year or suspended or whatever.

Then, we were looking on the market. Ben was always one of our top targets because he's Premier League experienced. Talking about who can help us immediately, because now we have three-and-a-half months and then it's end of the season, so we can't say, ‘okay, we have someone preparing him for two or three months, then he's ready’ because then he's off.

He played the wing-back position under Thomas Tuchel when they won the Champions League, he can play in a back four, so many aspects have spoken for him.

Then we had to talk, and we didn't know if it was possible for different reasons, but then it looked like that it could be possible and then we tried to sign him – and, fortunately, it worked.