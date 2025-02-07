"We all have situations where we can improve”
[JP Mateta] is doing really well and performing well, but like every single player, and like me as a manager, we all have situations where we can improve and this is the same with him.
Yes, he scores great goals, he's very important for us, he's hard-working, he's always available, and always in a good mood, but we always try to support the players and the same with him, to help him to increase his performances, and of course then to score more goals.
I don’t really look at just the goals he's scoring, he's also working really hard in defending, and now, when we talk about the last weeks and especially the away games, I think we had four clean sheets in the last five games. Everything starts with the front man, and he's the front man in defending.
The attacking three have a lot of things to do in defence, but they know when they work for the team, they get the reward with chances, with finishes, with goals, and that's why I think they invest so much for the team, but on the other side this is what we expect from them.