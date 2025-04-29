Oliver Glasner’s squad delivered one of the greatest days in the club’s history in their final outing of the month: a 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final triumph which will be talked for many years to come.
But that was not the only remarkable achievement which Palace delivered in April, kicking off the month with a 1-1 draw at Southampton. Matheus Franca’s first goal for the club saw us match our previous club-record of 10 consecutive away league matches unbeaten – and achieve it for the first time in English football’s top division.