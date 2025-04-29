Up next, more history: a first-ever top-flight league double was achieved over our rivals, Brighton & Hove Albion, with a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park – a result which also saw us set a new club record for consecutive Premier League games we had scored in (12).

There were challenging back-to-back losses at Manchester City and Newcastle to follow, but Glasner’s side responded with two remarkable displays of character against European hopefuls Bournemouth and Arsenal – securing in both instances, due to different circumstances, valuable Premier League points.

And it all culminated at Wembley…

