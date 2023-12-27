“I think [it was] a bitter ending,” Richards said in his post-match interview. “I thought we played really well throughout the game.

“Of course, coming to Stamford Bridge is never an easy game, but I thought we stuck in it sadly we didn't get any points at the end of the game.

“We just have to move forward with the good things that we did and hopefully get three points on the weekend.”

A late Noni Madueke penalty was the difference, after the Video Assistant Referee brought the play back to a foul by Ebere Eze.

“We have been unfortunate a lot recently,” Richards said of the decision. “We're on a bit of a winless drought, but again, we keep putting in good performances, so hopefully it's coming around the corner.

“I thought it was harsh. I think the ref was right there in front of the play and he didn't see anything, so I don't know.

“I haven't seen it back, but I think in live time, if the ref didn't call it, I think it's hard for somebody in the studio to tell them that it's penalty.”