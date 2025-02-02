The Eagles picked up a fifth win in their last six Premier League matches on the road courtesy of Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half brace – and have now enjoyed four away clean sheets in a row as part of a club-record eight-game unbeaten streak.

Richards beamed: “If I’m self-critical I remember a few [mistakes], but it felt like we had a pretty solid game, and I think it's probably our best game collectively this season!

“United are always going to be a quality team, so there was a bit of back and forth throughout the game, especially the first few minutes in the second-half, but we just kept patient and we knew that we would get our chances and hopefully score from them.

“It's always good to get a win, especially in an away fixture, so we're very happy all around today.”

Palace’s away form continues to impress, with Richards laughing: “I'm not quite sure [why our away form is so good], but hopefully we can bring this momentum into Selhurst Park and hopefully get a few more wins at home as well.

“We’re just sticking together. We knew this season, especially at the beginning, we started pretty low down, but we knew that we could only go forward from there, so I think we just kind of got it together mentally and physically, and we figured that if we kept pushing and hopefully get some of the momentum that we had at the end of last season, that eventually the results would start coming.

“That's pretty much all we've done: just work hard.”

Palace picked up a seventh clean sheet of the Premier League season on Sunday, and Richards said of the defensive unit: “We get along off the pitch and so we knew that if we could combine off the pitch, that on the pitch would be just as good.

“We spend a lot of time with each other, we're all next to each other in the changing room as well, so it's just a good group of guys and we know that we want to work for each other.

“A lot of times people don't like to defend, but I think everybody from top to bottom today wanted to defend and it makes our job a lot easier at the back. Like I said, we all like playing for each other, and hopefully we can keep this run going.”

On Mateta’s celebrations in the Palace dressing room, the United States international laughed: “Half the time we don't know what he's saying, but we know that it's probably something good! JP is always very vocal when it comes to the changing room.

“JP's been on fire, but not just JP, Ismaïla [Sarr], Ebs [Eze], everybody up top has been providing for each other, so it's been really fun to see.

“It definitely gives us confidence. At the end of the day we want to finish higher up, we want to be pushing for higher positions, so of course we're very happy with today's win.

“We just want to keep looking forward, not looking backwards, and we'll see where we finish at the end of the season.”