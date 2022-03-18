The Crystal Palace forward has 17 goals from 43 senior international appearances, and could compete in two friendlies as the Red Devils prepare for the World Cup later this year.

Benteke follows teammates Marc Guéhi, Conor Gallagher and Michael Olise as first-team Palace players to have received call-ups so far.

His country will be in action on the dates below:

Saturday 26th March: Ireland v Belgium (17:00 GMT)

Tuesday, 29th March: Belgium v Burkina Faso (19:45 BST)

Stay tuned to cpfc.co.uk, the official app and our social media channels to find out how Christian and the other internationals fare!